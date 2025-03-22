Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $8.95.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
