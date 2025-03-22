American Century Companies Inc. Has $272.14 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Howmet Aerospace worth $272,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 26.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

