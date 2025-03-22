Meyer Burger Technology (MYBUF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.79) per share and revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

Shares of MYBUF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles.

