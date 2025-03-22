Intellus Advisors LLC Makes New $12.81 Million Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,813,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intellus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,992 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,935,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 197,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VDE opened at $128.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.97. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

