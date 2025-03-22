HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HUB Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $6,352,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Airbnb by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after acquiring an additional 197,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,598,794. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,094,370 shares of company stock valued at $294,900,910 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

