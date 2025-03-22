Intellus Advisors LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average is $179.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.