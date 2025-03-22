Plancorp LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

