Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total value of $691,555.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. This trade represents a 15.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $960.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $959.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $856.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

