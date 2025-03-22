Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – March 21st

Super Micro Computer, Accenture, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and QUALCOMM are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that develop, implement, or leverage AI technologies to enhance products and services. These companies may range from established tech giants to innovative startups working in areas like machine learning, robotics, and data analytics, and their stocks offer investors exposure to the rapidly evolving AI sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $41.05. 28,868,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,039,030. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $301.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.39. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $816.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $975.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $983.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.29. The stock has a market cap of $267.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $155.33. 2,940,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10.

