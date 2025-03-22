Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

