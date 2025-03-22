AXQ Capital LP Buys 9,696 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 9.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 31.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

View Our Latest Report on G

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.