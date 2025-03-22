7,804 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.8 %

RDVY stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.