AXQ Capital LP Has $1.83 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 0.8% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.55 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,292,570. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

