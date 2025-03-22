Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $63.86 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

