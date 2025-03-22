Millstone Evans Group LLC Acquires New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Itron by 42.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Itron by 29.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Itron by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Itron Price Performance
Itron stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.91 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Insider Activity at Itron
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Itron
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Itron
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.