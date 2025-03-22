Atlas Wealth LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises 1.1% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.60 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

