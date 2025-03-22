Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

