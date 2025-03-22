Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,657,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,103,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $134.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $137.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

