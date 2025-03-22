22,614 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 398,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.93 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

