iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Summit Global Investments’ 5th Largest Position

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $52,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,845,000 after acquiring an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.74 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

