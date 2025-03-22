BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This trade represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

