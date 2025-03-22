TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $266.75 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

