1,161 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $380.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $376.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.