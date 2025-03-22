1,161 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $380.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $376.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.