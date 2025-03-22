Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 385,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,595,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 10,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.02 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.