Signaturefd LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $132,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,032.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after buying an additional 121,667 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

