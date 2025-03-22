Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 100 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 197,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after buying an additional 102,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Shares of DHI opened at $128.77 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $157.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

