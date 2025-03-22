Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 479 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

