Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 15,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 10,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

