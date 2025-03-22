Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.36 and last traded at $77.76. Approximately 25,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 90,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71.

About Evolution AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.