FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 12,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

