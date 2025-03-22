Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Shares Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.51 and last traded at $93.51. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.
Lasertec Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35.
Lasertec Company Profile
Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.
