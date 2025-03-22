RDE (GIFT) to Post Earnings on Monday

RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect RDE to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter.

RDE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIFT opened at $1.88 on Friday. RDE has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of RDE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About RDE

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

