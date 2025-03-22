FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.80-17.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.305-2.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDS opened at $433.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.19.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

