Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $641,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 381.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 37.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.