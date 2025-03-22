Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $778,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TFX opened at $141.77 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $128.55 and a one year high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.