Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,003,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,113,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

