Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 48,994 Shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,994 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BUJA opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

