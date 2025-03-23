Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 65,213.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,270 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 375,890 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,860 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 516,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 163,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

