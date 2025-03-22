iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.64 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

