iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,400 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 280,535 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,149,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $76.88 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.