iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CG Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

CG Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CGON shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGON

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $29,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About CG Oncology

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.