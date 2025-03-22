Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $45.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

