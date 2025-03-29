Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 882.82% and a negative return on equity of 192.33%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

LIPO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 24,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,724. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

