Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 882.82% and a negative return on equity of 192.33%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
LIPO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 24,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,724. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
