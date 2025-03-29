Ag Growth International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
TSE:AFN traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market cap of C$664.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.46. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$31.60 and a 12-month high of C$64.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Janet Giesselman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,076.00. Also, Director Anne De Greef-Safft purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.99 per share, with a total value of C$73,985.00. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $436,101 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
