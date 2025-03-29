Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Increases Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.8427 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 59.3% increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Randstad stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,226. Randstad has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RANJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

