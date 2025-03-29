Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.06 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($8.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($8.06), Zacks reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.45%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million.
Boxlight Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.62.
Boxlight Company Profile
