Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.06 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($8.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($8.06), Zacks reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.45%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million.

Boxlight Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.