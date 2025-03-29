Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.