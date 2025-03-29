Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.9% increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

GEI traded up C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.69. 964,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,239. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Riley Hicks bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,790.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby purchased 2,010 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,910 shares of company stock valued at $767,739. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

