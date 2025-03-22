Intellus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $827.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $971.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

