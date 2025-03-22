Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.37. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

